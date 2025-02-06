Travis Kelce’s pal recalls baby talk with Taylor Swift amid baby news

Taylor Swift sparks pregnancy rumours with new update

Taylor Swift recently had a conversation with Travis Kelce’s friend which fueled the flames of their upcoming alleged baby announcement.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end invited his broadcaster pal Adam Lefkoe to a New York Yankees game in October 2024, when he and his popstar girlfriend gushed about Lefkoe’s 1-year-old son, Prince.

Lefkoe appeared on the Steam Room podcast and told listeners that Swift gasped as Kelce said the word “baby.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker exclaimed, “Baby? Let me see!”

“She comes over and she looks at my son, Prince, and she’s like, ‘That might be the cutest baby I’ve ever seen,'” the broadcaster continued.

“This is amazing. I agree,” he added.

Reflecting on his meeting with the 14-time-Grammy winner, the new dad said, Swift was a “really cool, really down-to-earth, really fun” person, “so cool and nice and exactly what you want [her] to be like.”

He went on to praise the pop superstar’s stardom, saying that the football fans had all turned to watch her instead of the match.

“To my right … everyone [in that suite] has moved to that side, and on my left everyone has moved to this side. And every woman in the suite is not watching the game, they’re just watching Taylor Swift.”

This comes amid Swift and Kelce sparked pregnancy rumours as the singer's pals told Heat Magazine, “Taylor’s been feeling very broody recently and all of her close friends are pretty sure that a baby is on the cards soon – everyone’s just waiting for the big announcement.”