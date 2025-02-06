Harry Styles may dedicate next album to Liam Payne

Former 'One Direction' band member to mark his big comeback soon

Harry Styles is expected to mark his big comeback soon as fans are witnessing hints.

Reportedly, the 31-year-old is keenly working on his upcoming fourth studio album. He kickstarted the work on 'HS4' last year in March.

In the summers of 2024, the former One Direction band member also dropped hints of collaborating with multiple artists like Olivia Dean, Fred Again, and Andre 3000.

According to the sources, the next album is going to be one of his saddest ones, possibly because he lost a close friend and his former bandmate Liam Payne last year.

Meanwhile, fans recently spotted him with fans in Italy sparking the rumours of HS4 once again. At the same time, Do You Know Who You Are (DYKWYA) also crashed, reported Capital FM.

For the unversed, the website set up the Sign of the Times singer is something where users input their names to get modified compliments.

Hence, after the website went down, fans speculated that the singer might be planning on revealing his next era.

One of the users wrote: “HS4 At Midnight Yallll." Meanwhile another penned: "DYKWYA website is down HS4 at midnight."

“This is all it took for me to be delusional again get up Harry’s HS4 at midnight”, wrote third fan.

Styles was part of the limelight until 2023. Soon after he ended his music expedition by the name 'Love on Tour', he stepped back from the public light and haven’t really done anything major since then.