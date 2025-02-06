Kanye West, Bianca Censori Grammys stunt attempt to draw media attention for new venture?

Kanya West seems to have orchestrated the recent Bianca Censori Grammys controversial look to favour their upcoming project.

Amidst the ongoing media buzz, The New York Times reports that the Yeezy founder filed a trademark application for the phrase “Wife By Husband” Friday, January 24 – just a week before Grammys appearance.

The American rapper reportedly plans to use the trademark for multiple projects including biographies, picture books, and non-fiction reads, for which the Australian model will be the muse.

As the media reports regarding the filing of the trademark pour in, it appears as if West orchestrated the whole stunt at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet to draw attention to the couple adding to the media coverage of the duo aiming to benefit their future projects.

It is also not the first time that 47-year-old and the 30-year-old have made waves with their actions. Be it their vacation in Paris or antisemantic remarks of the father of four, each has always been the centre of media attention.

For the unversed, Ye’s relation with the printing world is not new. In 2015, Father Stretch My Hands rapper helped Kim Kardashian in publishing a 448 pages long coffee-table book named, Selfish.