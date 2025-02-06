Gracie Abrams reflects on title ‘Taydaughter’ after performing at Eras Tour

Gracie Abrams raves about Taylor Swift's pop culture impact

Gracie Abrams, American singer-songwriter, shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift’s impact on pop culture and being dubbed as "Taydaughter" due to having a close relationship with the pop star.

"I couldn’t be more different from Taylor," said the That’s So True singer in an interview with the Cosmopolitan magazine. "We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different."

The Close To You hitmaker called her pal "an athlete a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer."

"She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her," Gracie said gushing about her personality.

Emphasising Swift’s massive impact in her life and pop culture, Gracie said that, "There’s also nothing that comes close to what she has done," adding, "People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this sh-t."

She said that "people are not ready for the conversation" however, there is no one like Swift who has "come close to defining pop culture in this way."

The duo became close during their time together at the Eras Tour, for which the 25-year-old songstress served as an opener in the spring and summer of 2023 and again in the fall of 2024.

Abrams and Swift also dropped a duet titled us. as part of Abrams’ The Secret of Us album. The song earned best pop duo/group performance Grammy nomination at the 2025 awards but Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars ended up taking it home for Die With a Smile.