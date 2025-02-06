Lady Gaga takes life-changing step for fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has recently taken life-changing step for businessman fiancé Michael Polansky.

Multiple insiders spilled to RadarOnline.com that Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, has decided to tone down her outrageous outfits to something decent and reasonable that suits her boyfriend’s businesslike image.

“Michael is a successful entrepreneur and a Harvard graduate who majored in applied mathematics and computer science, so he and his friends and colleagues are quite conservative,” said an insider.

The source noted that Michael told Gaga that he fell in love with Stefani and not the pop icon’s racy image.

“He loved the clean-scrubbed, natural look Stefani displayed when they were at home,” remarked an insider.

The source further said that Michael made it clear that if “she reined in the racy image so that they could at least look like they're attending the same parties”, this would mean the world to him.

Another industry insider revealed that Michael wanted to involve the pop icon in his business ventures and introduced her as an equal partner, which is why she needed to “dress the part”.

Meanwhile, Gaga has no issue to embark a new look as she is so head over heels in love with her fiancé.

“They're hoping to be married and start a family together before the end of the year, and Stef has said she's learned a lot during her time with Michael and is taking all his advice to heart,” added an insider.