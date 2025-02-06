Tom Brady reacts to ex wife Gisele Bündchen’s third baby arrival

Tom Brady had an unexpected reaction to his former wife, Gisele Bündchen, welcoming her first baby with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

A source close to the NFL star told Page Six that Brady, who shares two kids with the supermodel, is happy about his ex-wife’s new chapter as a mom to a newborn baby.

The insider weighed in, saying he wished nothing but the best to the mother of his son and daughter.

In addition, another tipster claimed that Brady, 47, congratulated Bündchen, 44, on becoming a mom of three.

For the unversed, in addition to the infant, Bündchen welcomed Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with the retired New England Patriots legend, who was married to her from 2009 to 2022.

Brady’s reaction was revealed by the outlet hours after TMZ reported that Bündchen had given birth to the baby and both are "healthy."

As of yet, the little one’s name and sex have been kept under wraps.

After the former couple finalised their divorce, Bündchen reportedly got cosy with her jiu-jitsu trainer in June 2023.

By February 2024, the two were said to be "deeply in love" after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Miami.

Bündchen and Valente, 37, took their relationship to the next level in October 2024 when news broke that they were expecting their first baby together.