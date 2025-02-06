Zoe Saldana's clear stance on Karla Sofia Gascon issue amid Oscar nomination

Zoe Saldana has recently expressed her disappointment after Karla Sofia Gascon controversy overshadowed Emilia Perez Oscar recognition.

In a new interview with Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, the Avatar star, who earned her first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, admitted she is not happy with what has been happening in the last few days.

Zoe revealed that this unhappy feeling had been living in her “chest” after all of this backlash.

The Amsterdam actress shared she could not “speak for other people’s actions”.

“All I can attest to is my experience, and never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here,” said the 46-year-old.

When asked about Sofia’s backlash, Zoe was clear that she had no intention to speak about it.

The actress further said that she still could not come to terms with this whole situation that impacted the Oscars.

“It’s not just something we have to figure out immediately,” stated the 46-year-old actress.

However, Zoe is still hopeful that the audience will recognise the importance of the work about Emilia Perez and its bold storytelling.

The actress mentioned that she was “not raised” to have “any negative judgment” towards people of any group in any community.

“I can still stand by a body of work that I can be proud of,” remarked the Star Trek actress.

Meanwhile, Sofia previously said in a CNN Español interview that Zoe and Selena “support me 200%”.

But Zoe added that she didn’t “support any negative rhetoric of racism and bigotry towards any group of people”.

“That is what I want to stand for,” she said.