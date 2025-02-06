Kate Cassidy reveals why she left Argentina before Liam Payne's death

Kate Cassidy returned to Florida before Liam Payne breathed his last in Argentina on October 16

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy finally broke her silence, revealing why she left the One Direction singer alone in Argentina before his tragic death.

Cassidy, who decided to open up three months after Payne’s sudden death at the age of 31, told The Sun that she was forced to leave him and return to their Florida home to take care of their dog, Nala.

"I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog, and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur," she explained.

In addition to disclosing her reason for leaving Payne in Argentina, where he went to see his former bandmate, Niall Horan, the US influencer revealed the Perfect singer was doing well when she last saw him.

"Liam was in such a good headspace when I left," she recalled, adding that had she known it would be the last time she saw him alive, she would never have flown back to Florida and would have stayed with him.

For the unversed, Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

Reportedly, early toxicology reports suggest that the Teardrops singer had several drugs in his system when he fell to his death in Buenos Aires.