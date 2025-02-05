Meghan Markle stuns in lavish gold accessories in new heartfelt update

Meghan Markle made a striking appearance in a new Instagram video, where she revealed her thoughtful effort to help a teenage girl affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
Filming from her Montecito mansion, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared how she stepped in to fulfill a special wish for a 15-year-old who had lost her home in the disaster.
The young girl had attended a Billie Eilish concert shortly before the tragedy and longed to recover a concert T-shirt she had lost in the fire.
Determined to help, Meghan reached out to her network, hoping to connect with the Grammy-winning singer. “I thought of everyone I knew and sent a voice note, saying, ‘Please, can someone get this to Billie Eilish? Here’s what I’m asking,’” she recounted in the video.
Her efforts paid off, and she expressed her gratitude: “A huge thank you to Billie Eilish—this will mean so much to her.”
Throughout the video, Meghan exuded elegance, pairing a cosy, personalised sweater—featuring the names of her children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three—with an array of high-end gold jewellery, reported GB News.
She accessorised with a £4,550 Cartier Love bracelet and her £24,900 Cartier Gold Tank Française watch, adding a touch of luxury to the heartfelt moment.
