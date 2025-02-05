Meghan Markle ‘extremely upset’ despite major rebranding effort

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began the year with high expectations, especially with Meghan’s anticipated social media return and a new Netflix venture.



However, a series of unexpected setbacks has left their Hollywood standing in question.

Meghan’s Netflix series, originally scheduled for an earlier release, was delayed by two months due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The couple later faced public criticism after volunteering at a relief center, with some branding their efforts as opportunistic.

Adding to their challenges, Vanity Fair published an extensive exposé titled American Hustle, scrutinising the couple’s post-royal life and business ambitions. Reports suggest that Harry and Meghan were deeply 'upset' by the article, which revisited unflattering narratives about them.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield noted that the couple is struggling to navigate the fallout, stating, “They’ve worked hard to reshape their image, but this article has reinforced some of the harshest criticisms against them.”

Despite the backlash, Netflix remains supportive. Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria recently affirmed the streaming giant’s enthusiasm for their upcoming projects. In addition to her Netflix deal, Meghan is also involved in a film adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake, a novel by Carley Fortune.

With their rebranding efforts facing mounting challenges, all eyes are on the Sussexes to see how they move forward.