Kanye West rveals disturbing details about life involving Bianca Censori

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s real life in stark contrast with what appeared at the Grammys

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have always stolen the limelight with their eccentric appearances.

With Censori’s bold move of wearing mini sheer dress baring her skin naked at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards has set the internet ablaze recently.

However, in the middle of this chaos comes a surprising revelation of the American rapper’s life with the Australian model that marks a strike contrast between the celebrity life and personal life.

Kim Karadashian’s ex revealed during his appearance at The Download podcast February 4 that the rapper’s wife urged him to see a doctor questioning the initial diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

47-year-old revealed to the host Justin LaBoy, “My wife took me because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.’”

The Yeezy founder continued, “And come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

This is not the first time Ye, who shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has candidly talked about his mental health struggles.

West revealed his initial diagnosis of bipolar disorder following his hospitalization in 2016 due to “psychiatric emergency”.

The American producer spilled the beans on how everything fell into place, and he could connect the dots.

“You’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m gonna wear this [Donald] Trump hat ‘cause I just like Trump in general,” he said.

The Father Stretch My Hands added, “And when people tell you to not do it...and that’s my problem, when fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way.”