Charles marks one year since Palace’s shocking announcement with big engagement

Marking a significant milestone in his health journey, King Charles visited the Polish Social and Cultural Association (POSK) in London today, highlighting his enduring commitment to royal engagements.



Exactly one year after Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis on February 5, 2024, the monarch was warmly welcomed by Polish Ambassador Piotr Wilczek and POSK Chairman Marcin Kalinowski.

The visit underscores his dedication to strengthening ties with Britain's Polish community.

During the engagement, the King explored a newly inaugurated art exhibition at The POSK Gallery, showcasing works by Polish artist Felix Fabian.

His presence at POSK reflects the long-standing royal connection with the institution, following his previous visit in 2010 alongside Queen Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall.

Despite personal health challenges, King Charles continues to champion cultural and diplomatic engagements, reinforcing the monarchy's commitment to diverse communities across the UK.