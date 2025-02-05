Shakira reveals what helped her heal after Gerard Piqué heartbreak

Shakira and Gerard Piqué parted ways in 2022

Grammy winning singer Shakira opened up about her high profile separation from former footballer Gerard Piqué.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the Waka Waka hitmaker revealed what helped her overcome the difficult phase of life and get back on track.

"I've learned that my music has a therapeutic effect. I've been through a couple of difficult years, personally, you know, with the separation and all that, but music has been like the glue that has brought me back together," she explained.

The Colombian singer-songwriter went on to say that music has a special meaning in her life. She believes certain songs become the soundtrack to one's journey, just as listening to some of her music evokes memories from her specific phases while also recalling her emotional and mental state during those times.

For the unversed, Shakira, 48, and the former Barcelona star, who are parents to sons Milan and Sasha, met in 2010 on the set of her Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) music video.

The former couple publicly announced their relationship in May 2011, after which they welcomed Milan in 2013 and Sasha in 2015.

In June 2022, the Hips Don't Lie singer announced her breakup with the Spanish footballer amid rumours that he had cheated on her after 11 years and two children together.

Piqué, 38, began dating Clara Chia Marti the same year he split from Shakira. Meanwhile, the mother of two was confirmed to be dating Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount in 2024.