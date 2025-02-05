Kate Middleton offers life update after Meghan Markle's emotional plea

Kate Middleton's most 'important role' has been unveiled as Meghan Markle issued an emotional video message on social media.

The Princess of Wales has recently announced that she is in remission from cancer after challenging treatment in 2024.

Now, the future Queen is marking her strong return to the royal engagements with back-to-back appearances.

However, a royal commentator Jennie Bond said that Princess Catherine will prioritise her role as a mother, especially after going through the tough phase of life.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, she said, "I’m sure if you asked Catherine what her most important role in life is at the moment, it would be 'being a mum.'"

Jennie added, "She adores her husband, but her children are the centre of her world and she has thrown herself into bringing them up in what must be a rather confusing environment for a young mind, as normally and lovingly and securely as possible."

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales' life update came after the Duchess of Sussex urged fans on her Instagram handle to keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires.