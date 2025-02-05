Duchess Sophie takes on key task for King Charles 

Duchess Sophie made a heartfelt promise to King Charles' well-wisher during her royal tour to Nepal with Prince Edward.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Maiti Nepal, an organisation helping and uplifting the victims of human trafficking.
The mother-of-two visited a shelter home where women survivors doing creative work like "embroidering tablecloths and cushions and hand-decorating bags, jewellery, and placemats."
Express reported that Sophie received an embroidered cushion as a gift for King Charles from Anita Shrestha, who met the monarch in the same place when she was only five.
She gave a beautiful cushion, an old of her with the King and a personal letter as a present for Charles.
The talented woman wrote, "This photo fills me with warmth. Please accept this gift, made with gratitude and respect, as a reminder of the lives you have touched."
In response, Duchess Sophie lauded the creativity of Anita and said, "He will love this. He will be very happy to get this. I shall make sure he gets this."
The 'secret weapon' of the royal family added, "Did you make this? It is very beautiful. How long did it take?"
