Palace issues exciting update about Queen Camilla ahead of big milestone

The Royal family released a delightful video of Queen Camilla ahead of her life's major milestone.

The Queen stepped out at the opening ceremony of a new secondary school Mulberry Academy London Dock.

In the shared video by Palace, Camilla was seen beaming with joy as she was meeting with students at the event.

The message alongside the video reads, "Today The Queen joined students, teachers and parents at the official opening of Mulberry Academy London Dock, a new secondary school in Tower Hamlets which strives to support young people and provide them with the skills to lead successful and fulfilling lives."

"Her Majesty spoke to students in their science, robotics and art classrooms, as well as those involved in programmes around the creative industries, female empowerment and other social initiatives."

It is important to note that Queen Camilla's exciting update came ahead of her 20th wedding anniversary with King Charles.

The royal couple, who will be on a state visit to Rome during that time, will mark their special day while performing duties.

It has been said that Charles and Camilla's anniversary must have been special, especially as the King is still battling cancer.