Kanye West addresses Bianca Censoris’ wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in Grammys

Kanye West is ready to address his controversial red carpet walk at Grammys with his wife Bianca Censori.

“Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys,” West, 47, told photographers before heading into a recording studio on Tuesday, February 4, alongside Censori, 30, per TMZ. “We beat the Grammys.”

The rapper and his wife stepped out in style on Tuesday, marking their first public appearance since the Grammys.

West opted for an all-black ensemble, consisting of dark denim jeans, a black hoodie, and a matching coat.

Censori, on the other hand, chose a casual yet chic look, featuring a white zip-up jacket, fitted leggings, and silver pumps. She polished off her outfit by securing her hair with a large claw clip.

The couple accessorised with black sunglasses. This outing comes after their dramatic appearance at the Grammys, where Censori made headlines by shedding her black fur coat to reveal a sheer dress.

However, the initial reports suggested that the couple was kicked out of the Grammys because of unethical wardrobe choices. As per US Weekly the duo has “left on their own accord.”

“He is a master of publicity stunts,” the insider told the outlet. “He knows how to stay in the game,” the insider pointed out that West “knows what to do” when it comes to his vision. “He’s a master. He directs the ship and makes sure everyone knows that.”

“He was credentialed and invited to the red carpet. He went to make an appearance and get attention because that is what he does and he left to go to his after-party,” the source continued.

“He was not kicked out. He went to make a statement and to get everyone buzzing and talking. And then go to his after party. He had no intention of staying at the Grammys.”