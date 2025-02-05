Meghan Markle returns after social media break to share special message

Meghan Markle finally broke her silence on social media after nearly a month to announce a special news.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share how she connected with nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish to help one of the victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Meghan had shared a video clip in which she showed a much-anticipated package had arrived.

“I was just told that something arrived that I have been waiting for,” she said it in the camera. Meghan recounted that “about two or three weeks ago,” she and her husband Prince Harry, were in Altadena and visited “a community where all the homes were left in ashes.”

There she met one particular 15-year-old who was visiting her burned down house for the first time but she kept looking for her Billie Eilish concert shirt. Meghan promised that while she doesn’t know the singer personally, she would get her the shirt.

The Duchess thanked the BIRDS OF A FEATHER singer and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for helping her out.

In the caption of the video, she penned a personal note, “Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires. Thanks to everyone who made this possible but most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community’s real heroes.”

She signed it off as “As ever, Meghan.”