Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift proposal plans

Travis Kelce answers burning questions about Taylor Swift

Could Travis Kelce be planning the ultimate Super Bowl play — popping the question to Taylor Swift at halftime?

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, kept the mystery going when a reporter asked him about a possible proposal during the Super Bowl’s opening night in New Orleans on February 3.

Flashing a smile, he simply responded, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

When prodded again about his plans to give his international pop sensation girlfriend a “ring,” Kelce joked, “A Super Bowl ring?” before changing the subject.

Kelce and Swift, both 35, have been going strong since they started dating in 2023, with the pop superstar becoming a fixture at his games. Most recently, she cheered him on at the Chiefs’ AFC divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills on January 26.

While fans are speculating about a Super Bowl engagement, it’s still unclear if the Grammy-winning singer will make it to the big game. Her schedule has freed up since wrapping the 2024 leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, so there’s a good chance she’ll be in the stands when Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

Swift was there last year when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, celebrating with Kelce on the field. And after the team’s latest victory, the couple was spotted exchanging “I love yous” at Arrowhead Stadium.