Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's outing

Buckingham Palace makes delightful announcement after Kate Middleton's outing

King Charles III's office has released a new message about the monarch's important activity at Buckingham palace amid Kate Middleton's outing in London on World Cancer Day.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared a new picture of the King, giving an honour to Dame Anna Wintour for her services to fashion.

The Palace announced that the king presented the legendary Editor-in-Chief of @voguemagazine with the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to Fashion.

The delightful update about the King's latest engagement comes amid Princess Kate's surprising outing in London.

The adorable picture of the king with Anna was captioned: "Well done to all who received their honours today."

Earlier, the 76-year-old released an emotional video statement with celebrities for World Cancer Day. Athletes and TV personalities like Sir Chris Hoy, Tom Daley and Adele Roberts joined together to show their support for those who have a cancer diagnosis.

In December, the Palace confirmed that the sovereign's treatment for cancer would continue in 2025.

The king and Queen issued a message and video across their official social media channels, saying: "This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them."

On the same day, Princess Kate left onlookers stunned with her surprising outing as he joined primary school pupils on a visit to the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Kate Middleton's trip was to launch a new project supporting social and emotional development in young children.