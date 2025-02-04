Ben Affleck’s solo 'Super Bowl' appearance hints at new chapter

Ben Affleck, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars known for his charm and talent, built a career that goes beyond from his acting. From starring in major films to producing and even winning an Academy Award for Best Director for Argo in 2013.

The 52-year-old actor also found big success teaming up with Dunkin', the biggest coffee and donut chain in the U.S. However, the actor kicked off their partnership with a Super Bowl ad in February 2023, where he played the lead role working at a Dunkin' drive-thru.

Dunkin' made its first-ever Super Bowl appearance with Affleck starring in a commercial where he surprised everyone by taking an order from his then-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The fun didn’t stop there, as Ben later got mistaken for Matt Damon during a Dunkin’ run and even teamed up with Ice Spice to create a special drink.

And now The DunKings are back without Jennifer Lopez

This year, things took a different and dramatic turn for former lovers Ben and Jennifer. After dating in the early 2000s and reuniting nearly 20 years later, the couple tied the knot in 2022.

Their marriage faced many challenges throughout their relationship, and by mid-2024, they decided to part ways. Lopez filed for divorce in August, and by January, they had settled their split.

This time, Jeremy Strong joins Ben Affleck and his brother Casey in the latest Dunkin' commercial. The ad called "The Bean Method," kicks off with Affleck chatting outside Strong’s dressing room, with Casey mentioning that Jeremy’s getting ready for a new role.