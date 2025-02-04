Kate Middleton scores major win against Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle suffered a fresh blow as Princess Kate reached out to the Duchess' rival after being honoured with a big role.

For the unversed, there are reports that the globally known magazine Vogue approached the Princess of Wales to be featured in the cover story.

According to sources, the future Queen is a sign of determination and resilience for people especially women around the world after her cancer journey.

Now, an insider told Closer Magazine, "After everything she’s been through, Kate’s keen to shake things up a bit and start making more of her position as a global fashion icon."

Notably, as the Vogue offer came in, Princess Catherine "immediately went to Victoria [Beckham] for advice, given she’s always been someone she can trust. If there’s anyone who knows the world of high fashion, it’s her."

The report claimed that the renowned fashion designer would love to style the Princess once she fully recovered.

Kate Middleton has become a "global fashion icon" with time. The source continued, "Her brave battle against cancer while raising three young children in the public eye makes her a role model to millions."

It has been said that Princess Kate's move might leave Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex upset as it was her dream to become part of such high-profile projects.