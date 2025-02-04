Princess Anne leaves King Charles in tears after emotional encounter

Princess Anne shares a close relationship with her brother King Charles but she is not afraid to give him cold hard facts when needed.

The monarch was left in tears after the Princess Royal gave her brother a major reality check during an emotional meeting, as reported by a royal aide.

Recently, Anne was left in the hospital following a concussion she had towards the end of last year. While Anne jumped back into action sooner than expected, there were some lasting effects of the injury which she still seemingly experiences.

Dubbed as the hardest working royal, Anne still continues with her royal duties, especially since there are not enough senior working members of the family in Charles’ reign.

According to the aide, cited by Woman's Day Magazine, the cancer-stricken king “can't bear the thought” of Anne feeling obligated to continue working due to his health issues.

However, Charles, who is continuing his cancer treatment into this year, is also touched by the loyalty of his sister and appreciates her company for as long as he has it.

“In private, he is simply overjoyed that she'll be there with him until the end,” the aide said. “The conversation they had about that was unusually emotional for Charles and he did break down in tears over her lifelong loyalty to him.”

However, Anne had quite a blunt, and her usual no-nonsense response, “Dry your tears, buck up and get on with the job!”