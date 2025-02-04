Kanye West's desperate attempt to reunite with Taylor Swift at the Grammys

At the recent Grammy Awards, Kanye West reportedly sought to be photographed with Taylor Swift, despite their long-standing feud.

The tension between the two music icons dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, where West infamously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

West stormed the stage, grabbing the microphone and saying, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."

The rapper initially apologized for his outburst but later retracted his apology, leaving a lingering rift between the two celebrities.

The singer-songwriter was initially thrilled to see West join her on stage, but her excitement quickly turned to shock when he made his provocative comments.

Although they seemed to put their differences aside at the 2015 Grammy Awards, their feud was rekindled when West released his song "Famous," which included lyrics that Swift and her team deemed offensive.

Despite their tumultuous history, West, now known as Ye, reportedly sought to reunite with Swift at the recent Grammy Awards ceremony held at the (link unavailable) Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

However, according to sources, no one was willing to facilitate the encounter, and therefore, it did not occur.

According to rumours, his team was "trying to hang out" with the singer of You Belong With Me in order to be spotted with her on the red carpet.

"No one wanted to help," a source told The Sun. They went on to add: "They didn't want to create a potentially weird situation."

According to the source, Kanye's team had been "quizzing" people on Taylor's intended entrance and how she would get to her seat.

"He wanted to try and bump into her and chat in front of the cameras," they added. The plan to be seen alongside Taylor came after Kanye and his wife Bianca left onlookers stunned by a bold stunt on the red carpet.