Nate Moore shares rare update on ‘Black Panther 3’

‘Black Panther 3’ producer is looking forward to begin work on movie this year

Nate Moore, the producer of Black Panther 3, will be drafting the storyline for the upcoming film very soon.

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, which was pegged for the release of Captain America: Brave New World, he said, "We are still figuring out again exactly what [the next] Avengers is going to be, so we haven't had any real story conversations."

Moore continued, "I know there's been a lot of chatter online about casting and villains. None of that's true. We just haven't gotten there yet, to be honest, but I am very excited to start those conversations hopefully this year."

The Eternals producer also shared his thoughts on re-casting T’Challa, which was indelibly played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

He told the outlet that they haven’t decided yet "what the story is going to be" so he is unsure "whether or not we're open to recasting."

He noted, "The truth is, there's no truth to those rumours."

The speculations started swirling when Denzel Washington let slip that writer-director Ryan Coogler is currently writing him a role for the third entry in the superhero series.

Moore shared with the outlet that while nothing is confirmed yet he and Coogler will be thrilled to have Washington in Black Panther 3 further calling him a "legend."

His latest movie Captain America: Brave New World is slated for release on February 14, 2025.