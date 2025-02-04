Bianca Censori to be slapped with lawsuit over Grammys 2025 stunt?

Kanye West, Bianca Censori spark controversy at the 67th Annual Grammys Awards

Bianca Censori is expected to be in hot waters.

The latest controversy surrounding Kanye West and Bianca Censori arose from the duo’s appearance at the 67th Annual Grammys Awards.

Following the shocking appearance, there has been speculation of a potential lawsuit that the Australian model may have to face as a result of her baring her body naked at the ceremony.

However, TMZ clarified that Censori won’t face any such consequences.

As reported by the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Department sources shared on Monday that none of the attendees present at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4, have yet filed any complaint regarding her sheer mini dress.

Furthermore, commenting on the ongoing media buzz Andrea Oguntula, LA-based lawyer, revealed to Page Six, “While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse."

Oguntula added clarifying that it is unlikely that the 30-year-old will face any “criminal prosecution for this incident.”

For the unversed, a lip reader Nicola Hickling told Daily Mail that the Kim Kardashian’s ex probably whispered in his partner’s ears “make a scene now” urging her to drop her fur coat and then turn around.

“Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you,” he added.