Prince William takes charge of crucial task as Harry begins UK mission

The Prince of Wales is set to play a big role in strengthening ties between the UK and the US as the newly inaugurated Donald Trump has a soft corner for the royal family.

The future King might help build a relationship between the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer and Trump.

In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Cameron Walker said, "The meeting took place at Kensington Palace and I understand it's protocol that once a year the Prime Minister would be meeting Prince William."

"But I think it was telling that it was as soon after the PM had a phone call with the new President Trump," he added.

Cameron shared that the royal sources claimed that his aids want to "push William into this global statesman figure and we know the Labour government isn't going to get on much with President Trump and the Republican party in the US."

The royal expert claimed that the royal family plays a crucial role as the British government's Trump card.

Notably, William begins this powerful journey after reports shared that Prince Harry is keen to bring Meghan Markle, his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back to the UK after a security case win.