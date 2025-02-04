Lil Nas X joins Crush Music's prestigious roster

Crush Music has been strategically expanding its management roster, with recent additions including Kesha, Labrinth, and Lil Nas X, who joined the team last summer.

Lil Nas X now joins a prestigious lineup of artists managed by Crush Music in New York and Los Angeles, including Green Day, Sia, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Panic! At The Disco.

As a two-time Grammy Award winner, Lil Nas X is best known for his 2018 breakout hit Old Town Road, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

He has since released a string of successful singles, including Montero (Call Me by Your Name), That's What I Want, Panini, and Industry Baby, a collaboration with Jack Harlow.

His latest single, STAR WALKIN' (League of Legends Worlds Anthem) was released in September, and Light Again! in November.

Adam Leber of Rebel Management, who had previously represented Miley Cyrus and assisted in arranging her father's presence on Old Town Road, was Lil Nas X's manager. Dustin Addis and Jonathan Daniel represent him at Crush.

After having its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the rapper's documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, made its HBO debut early last year.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, was followed for two months throughout his Long Live Montero tour. Lil Nas X talked about his profession and position in the music industry in the movie.

Lil Nas X is contracted to Columbia Records, the same label that houses Labrinth and Cyrus.

In 2002, former musicians Daniel and Bob McLynn created Crush Music. Crush Ventures, the company's investing arm, assists in seeding early-stage founders.