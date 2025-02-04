Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to drop bombshell announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to make a life-changing decision in 2025, which might shock their fans.

As reported by Express, astrologer Inbaal Honigman, who has spoken on behalf of JeffBet claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make a major career shift or house move.

She said, "The Tower card is much feared in Tarot circles as it is a card of big, unexpected changes, such as a last-minute house move, or a big career change which gives the receiver no time to prepare."

The expert stated that the Sussexes' move will be in a "hurry" but it will turn out "lucky" for the couple.

It is important to note that these comments came after Hello! magazine reported about Prince Harry's 'simple' mission to bring his family back to the UK after a security case win.

A close pal of the Duke claimed, "The goal for Prince Harry is simple."

"He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work," the source added.