Prince Harry takes new decision to deal with deportation woes

Prince Harry is finally able to carve out his own space ever since he moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently caught in a visa issue once again after Trump was inaugurated as the new US president, is now focussing on the matters that he holds close to his heart.

According to royal expert, Harry is taking a modern approach to his ventures as he sticks to his strong points and leaves the rest for Meghan to handle.

“I think Harry is happy to continue his family life in California but, hopefully, spend more of his time on his charity work into which I think he can pour his heart and soul,” royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

She continued, “The commercial world is simply something he's not used to and, let's face it, his wife is probably better at it than he.”

Bond added that there is “no shame in that” as Harry is “a very wealthy man already” and can “indeed carry out the kind of 'universal service' that he pointedly alluded to as he exited the official working Royal Family.

The remarks come as Harry’s case yet again comes under scrutiny over his past drug usage and whether he lied on his visa application or not. Speculations about Harry's potential deportation has once again gripped the headlines.

A federal judge has ordered Harry and the think tank to appear in court on February 5th in Washington, DC. Judge Carl J Nichols will be heading the session.