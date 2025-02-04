Ariana Grande subtly gushes on Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande is showing her support for boyfriend Ethan Slater, and the admiration is clearly mutual.

The Wicked star recently made a rare remark about her relationship after SmartLess podcast co-host Sean Hayes described the couple as "the perfect couple," as per E! News. G

Grande warmly responded during the Feb. 3 episode, saying, "Thank you. He’s amazing and he loves you."

Slater, who was first linked to the We Can’t Be Friends singer in July 2023, also publicly celebrated Grande’s latest career milestone.

Following her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked, Slater took to Instagram Stories to share a touching tribute. He posted a photo of Grande with the caption, "Oscar. Nominated."

The 32-year-old actor kept his message brief but heartfelt, also sharing a captionless image of Grande gazing out a window while holding pink balloons—seemingly in honor of her nomination.

Grande, 31, was visibly emotional over the achievement, expressing her gratitude in a heartfelt Instagram post on Jan. 23.

"Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition," she wrote. "I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise."

With her Oscar nomination and a strong support system, Grande is celebrating a major career moment alongside Slater, who remains one of her biggest fans.