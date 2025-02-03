Grammys 2025 lambasted by Taylor Swift fans for ‘disrespecting’ her

No Grammy for Taylor Swift? Swifties rage as she leaves the biggest musical award show empty-handed.

Though Swift, 35, celebrated others' win at the 2025 Grammy Awards, her fans aren't holding back their fury over her snub.

Despite entering the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 2, with six nominations, the Cruel Summer singer left with some memories and no accolades, leaving fans in sheer shock.

Swifties around the globe flocked to X, formerly Twitter, with one fan exclaiming, "Taylor doesn't need a Grammy win to know she's the BEST!!!!! unlike B."

Another user humbled the overprotective fan by responding, "Beyonce just won Album of the Year for the 1st time. Taylor has won it 4 times! TS seemed genuinely happy for everyone that won. She'd want her fans to be gracious also."

Moreover, some fans argued that The Tortured Poets Department was comparatively better than Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar’s singles and albums.

"Taylor Swift being snubbed at the Grammys for her best lyrical album ever was not on my bingo card...TTPD broke records, even Taylor's own records," wrote one fan.

"I can not believe I just stayed up till 12am for taylor swift to get snubbed at the grammys," another lamented.

"This is so disrespecting, giving no recognition to Taylor Swift's TTPD," a third fan added.

Meanwhile, several fans raved over the Lover singer for her composure despite no wins at the prestigious award, with one saying, "Taylor deserved Album of the Year, but at least we got to see her support her peers. She’s a class act."

Notably, Swift seemed unfazed after getting no gramophones as she celebrated Sabrina Carpenter’s win for Best Pop Vocal Album and congratulated Beyonce on her major win alongside Jay-Z.