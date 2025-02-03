Babyface receives apology for Grammy snub over Chappell Roan

Grammy interviewer officially apologises for Babyface viral moment

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, whose awkward interaction at the Grammys had gone viral, received an apology from the interviewers.

Krysta Fauria and her co-hosts Leslie Ambriz and Gerard Hamilton issued a joint apology to the record producer before ending the livestream on Sunday, February 2nd.

“I wanted to say I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier,” Fauria said, about the moment when the hosts cut the Whip Appeal singer off, upon Chappell Roan’s arrival.

The Associated Press journalist continued, “I’m a big Babyface fan, as are we all, and so I just wanted to say that I really apologize for that.”

“We’ve got directors in our ears telling us to wrap it up. Oftentimes, we want to continue those conversations — I really still want to hear Babyface’s answer about women and R&B progressing,” Ambriz said, adding that she was “looking forward” to have an interview with the singer in the future.

“It’s unfortunate that I was a part of that. I should’ve done more to stop it. But I’m very happy that he stopped to talk to us in the first place.”

The official apology came after the AP’s livestreamed coverage captured an awkward interaction of Babyface with the two journalists.

The hosts asked the Two Occasions singer about new trends in R&B, and as he went on to answer, Fauria cut him off as she called out to the Pink Pony Club singer arriving behind him.

Babyface did not react to the abrupt interruption and handed the mic back, exiting the conversation.