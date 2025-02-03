Jennifer Lopez comfortable being in the spotlight compared to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is comfortable being in the spotlight compared to her former husband Ben Affleck.

According to the media reports, JLo recently made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her latest movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman after finalising her divorce from Ben last month.

Ben, on the other hand, mainly stayed out of the spotlight, until last week, when he made a surprise appearance at the Next on Netflix Special Presentation in Los Angeles on January 29.

An expert, Kathy Fielder, CEO of Thrive by Kathy Fielder, told Fox News Digital that JLo had been garnering a lot of attention after filing for divorce in August 2024.

“JLo appeared to be ready to move on into this next phase of her life. Ben might need a little more time and a little quieter to repair and figure out his next phase and what that entails,” said the expert.

Another expert, Eric Schiffer, Chief Executive Officer of Reputation Management Consultants, weighed in on JLo’s media interaction.

"Jennifer dominated the spotlight for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ and ‘Unstoppable’ — dazzling with bold fashion as Ben vanished to avoid focus on their personal lives,” continued Eric.

The expert noted that this strategic choice supercharges “JLo's star power and keeps the story deadeye on the movies”.

On the other hand, Doug Eldridge of Achilles PR concurred that both stars didn’t want to distract from their work.

“Ben wants his movies to stand and speak for themselves,” which is why he seemed annoyed with questions surrounding his JLo split.

Experts noted that Ben “is deliberate in his public appearances—in some cases to support his friends and long-time collaborators, like Matt Damon, but in other cases to avoid controversy and conjecture, due to an unintended red carpet cross-over with his ex, Jennifer Lopez”.

However, another expert told the outlet, “Lopez may be under more pressure to appear in public than her ex.”

Sharing reason behind JLo’s consistent media appearance, the PR expert added that the actress “must remain visible, in order to remain viable, in Hollywood”.