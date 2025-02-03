Khloe Kardashian slams Grammys for ‘disrespectful’ move with Babyface

Khloe Kardashian speaks up for Babyface following Grammy snub

Khloe Kardashian, who is a fan of rapper Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, stood up for him following his viral awkward interview.

The 40-year-old media personality took to Instagram after the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February, 2nd, and wrote a lengthy caption blasting the journalists.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote, “This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview. Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways.”

The reality star continued, “Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this.”

“With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he’s shaped the sound of multiple generations. I love you @babyface And I am a forever fan and thankful for all that you have blessed us with. By the way- what a class act you are.”

“PS big or small, old or new, – you don’t treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There’s a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion,” Kardashian continued, criticising the interviewers Krystia Fauria, and Leslie Ambriz, who interrupted the Whip Appeal rapper to talk to Chappell Roan at the red-carpet.

In a second post, the Good American founder added, “No one puts baby in a corner.”