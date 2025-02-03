Future King William, Princess Kate set for major split in 2025

Future King Prince William, Princess Kate set for major split in 2025

Prince William is reportedly set to leave his sweet wife Kate Middleton behind in royal duties, as the couple's plans for 2025 have been revealed.

There could be a major split ahead as Kate and William are reportedly not planning to travel abroad together this year. It come after Kate, the future Queen, has completed her cancer chemotherapy treatment.

Royal commentator Rebecca English turned to X (formerly Twitter), claiming: “William will undertake a ‘handful’ of solo foreign visits in the coming months, another sign of Catherine’s progress”.

The expert went on revealing that currently, “there are no plans – yet – for any full-scale foreign royal tour” for them together."

The Prince and Princess of Wales last travelled overseas in 2023 William, Kate and their kids managed to stealthily sneak off for a snowy getaway to the French ski resort of Méribel.

Meanwhile, William and Kate have returned to spotlight with their separate projects and expedited their efforts to achieve the desired results.

Princess Kate recently visited Tŷ Hafan, following the announcement that she has become Patron of the charity.

Kensington Palace has also made a delightful announcement about Early Childhood, the project close to the Princess Catherine's heart.

However, it seems as Kate won't be able to travel out of the Europe this year as she's still focusing to remain cancer free.