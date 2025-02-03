Billy Ray Cyrus reaches out to Miley for the first time amid family rift

The Cyrus family is seemingly battling demons

Billy Ray Cyrus is putting family tensions aside to celebrate his daughter’s success.

Following Miley Cyrus’ Grammy win for II Most Wanted, her duet with Beyoncé, Billy Ray, 63, took to Instagram to congratulate her, writing, “Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! Couldn’t be prouder!!!”

Miley, 32, attended the ceremony with her mother, Tish Cyrus, and boyfriend, Maxx Morando, turning heads in a custom Saint Laurent dress. She later took the stage to present Record of the Year in a striking Maison Alaïa gown.

Billy Ray’s public praise comes amid growing family drama. Just weeks ago, his son Trace Cyrus expressed concern over their father’s well-being, saying in an emotional Instagram post, “We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns.”

Billy Ray has yet to address these claims directly, though he shared a cryptic message on January 26, praying for “healing” within his family.

While Miley and Tish celebrated at the Grammys, Billy Ray attended a fundraiser for the Nashville Humane Association, marking his first public appearance since performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.