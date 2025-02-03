'Meteor Garden' famed Barbie Hsu passes away at 48

Barbie Hsu had two children with ex-partner Wang Xiaofei

Barbie Hsu, renowned Taiwanese actress has breathed her last at the age of 48.

Hsu became a familiar name and face in the world of entertainment after she starred in 2001 hit TV series named Meteor Garden.

Not only in Taiwan, but she also had great popularity in the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand especially after her hit show came out dubbed in multiple local languages.

As per the local media, the 48-year-old actress died after suffering from pneumonia. It is believed that she fell extremely ill during her latest visit to Japan.

Earlier on Monday, the saddening news about her demise was shared by her sister Dee Hsu, who confirmed the death while talking to Taiwan’s TVBS News.

Dee’s manager released an official statement that read: "During the Lunar New Year, our family came to Japan for vacation. My dearest sister Barbie has unfortunately left us after getting pneumonia, triggered by influenza.”

Barbie had a history of heart disease and epilepsy and she has often been admitted to hospital due to the same reason.

The actress was married to south Korean singer DJ Koo. She also had two children with her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei.