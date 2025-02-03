Kate Middleton breaks silence after Palace takes unexpected decision 

Princess Kate released a meaningful statement after Kensington Palace made a surprise decision about the queen-in-waiting's future royal engagements.
The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales marked a significant event on February 3.
Prince William and Catherine raised awareness about children's mental health by re-sharing a charitable organisation's post.
The message reads, "#ChildrensMentalHealthWeek! We believe every child deserves the chance to thrive."
"This week, we’re focusing on helping young people explore the theme 'Know Yourself, Grow Yourself,' empowering them to better understand their emotions and build resilience."
Notably, Princess Catherine breaks silence after The Times reported that Kensington Palace will no longer share details related to the future Queen's fashion choices on her demand.
The mother-of-three wants the focus of the public to solely remain on the humanitarian causes for which she works rather than on her outfits.
Prince Harry's latest milestone creates major changes in Palace
Taylor Swift gives special place to Travis Kelce at 2025 Grammys
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share powerful message after Princess Kate receives new role
Prince Harry is making it to the headlines after the Duke's 'simple' mission laid bare by a close pal
Shakira wins Best Latin Pop album at this year's Grammy Awards
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin pays emoitonal tribute to late One Direction singer Liam Payne