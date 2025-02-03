Kate Middleton breaks silence after Palace takes unexpected decision 

 
By Web Desk
February 03, 2025
Princess Kate released a meaningful statement after Kensington Palace made a surprise decision about the queen-in-waiting's future royal engagements.

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales marked a significant event on February 3.

Prince William and Catherine raised awareness about children's mental health by re-sharing a charitable organisation's post.

The message reads, "#ChildrensMentalHealthWeek! We believe every child deserves the chance to thrive."

"This week, we’re focusing on helping young people explore the theme 'Know Yourself, Grow Yourself,' empowering them to better understand their emotions and build resilience."

Notably, Princess Catherine breaks silence after The Times reported that Kensington Palace will no longer share details related to the future Queen's fashion choices on her demand.

The mother-of-three wants the focus of the public to solely remain on the humanitarian causes for which she works rather than on her outfits. 