Prince Harry protects Meghan, Archie, Lilibet amid 'kidnapping plots'

Prince Harry is said to be worried about his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's security amid the ongoing risks for the family.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, has shared his knowledge about the security threats for the royals, saying: "Being a member of the royal family is a threat."

Burrell went on pointing to an assassination attempt on Harry and William's father in 1994 as an example of the threats royals face, explaining: "The threat is huge, there was an assassination attempt on the then Prince Charles in 1994 in Australia which just highlights the risk."

“I think Harry is more worried about his wife and his kids and the risk of kidnapping plots, to be honest, and also the more he does in the public as a celebrity the more he could become a target."

He went on lauding the Duke of Sussex's decision to protect his family from risks and threats, saying: "So of course, he is going to take his security more seriously and this is very important to him. Security is a big part of the royal household. They offer security detail the minute they become engaged to a member of the Royal Family and I witnessed that when Catherine became engaged."

It emerges as Harry has decided to enter a fresh battle to give his children Archie and Lilibet the chance to make memories in England by appealing a High Court ruling that upheld the Home Office's decision to reduce his security protection in the Britain following his departure from royal duties in 2020.

Speaking to Techopedia, Harrold said: “People in the armed forces and the police have individual threats due to the nature of what they do but being a member of the royal family is also a threat.”