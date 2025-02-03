Taylor Swift suffers first blow of 2025 after Travis Kelce's upsetting move

Taylor Swift’s new year got off to a rocky start with major setbacks.

The Cruel Summer singer faced the biggest snubs of 2025: one from her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the other from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

How many nominations did Taylor Swift get in Grammys 2025?

Swift, 35, racked up an impressive six nominations for her album The Tortured Poets Department.

She was a standout contender for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while her hit track Fortnight featuring Post Malone garnered nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

Additionally, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams on Us earned them a nomination for Best Pop Duo, Group Performance.

Did Taylor Swift Win a Grammy in 2025?

No, despite being one of the most nominated artists of the night, the Blank Space singer left the prestigious music awards empty-handed this year.

Taylor Swift walked the Gramms 2025 red carpet without Travis Kelce

Did Travis Kelce attend the Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift?

No, the NFL star didn’t attend the Grammy Awards ceremony. Despite fans eagerly anticipating Taylor and Travis’ debut red carpet appearance together, he couldn't make it as her plus-one.

The Kansas City Chiefs had their sights set on the upcoming Super Bowl, making it impossible for Travis, 35, to attend the prestigious award night.

In addition, a source told ET, "Although Travis would have loved to be with Taylor...she feels so supported by him and knows he will be cheering her on."

Given the 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo appearance and no Gramophones for her album, it's one of the year's biggest disappointments so far.

Despite no Grammy awards this year, Swift seemed genuinely happy for her pals, winning the coveted accolades.