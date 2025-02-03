King Charles makes delightful announcement after Harry's emotional wish

King Charles makes delightful announcement after Harry sends message

King Charles issued a huge update after his son Prince Harry, who resides in the US, sent a secret message to the royal family about his return alongside his wife Meghan Markle, three children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monarch's passion project, The King's Foundation made a delightful announcement, leaving royal fans excited.

According to The Telegraph, the King is looking for 35 young charity ambassadors from different walks of life to work with his organisation.

The foundation's team is in search of creative individuals who will "work to promote and protect traditional skills."

The candidates eligible to apply are aged between 18 and 35 and are working in traditional arts.

The executive director of the King’s Foundation, Simon Sadinsky believes that it is vital to provide voice and opportunities to the next generation.

He said, "In order to create change – to promote these trades, these practices, these skills that we feel so strongly about – it is fundamental to provide a voice to the next generation."

"Having someone such as His Majesty, who is, in so many ways, an ambassador for a lot of these skills and traditions, creates a real sense of pride and enthusiasm in our young people and the students who are learning with us," he added.

Notably, King Charles introduced his new initiative amid a report published by Hello! that the Duke of Sussex is on his 'simple' mission to win back his security case in the UK and bring back his little ones to learn about his roots.