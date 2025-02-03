King Charles faced with tough choice as chaos simmers in UK parliament

King Charles appears to have been stalling an important decision but recent events are now forcing the monarch to reconsider a big step he took in 2022.

The monarch, who is now planning ahead for his significant State Visit in coming months, is faced with a new dilemma as his disgraced brother Prince Andrew is causing new problems again.

While Andrew being involved in yet another scandal is not new news, however, it is raising concerns about how far will the monarch go to protect his brother, with whom he reportedly doesn’t get along with.

It was revealed that Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister of the U.K. had tried to prevent him from being eligible, The Times reported.

According a source, Angela thought keeping Andrew still on as a ‘counsellor of state’ despite his shameful links to Jeffery Epstein, was a “huge problem”.

She emphasised that “the government needed to address this, and that she would offer cross-party support to make sure it happened.”

The source noted, “That’s — to be stereotypical — her working-class view. She’s not anti-monarchist, but she doesn’t like a [paedophile].”

While the palace came up with a non-confrontational fix by adding Princess Anne and Prince Edward so the role would never come to Andrew.

Despite that, Angela remained firm on her stance as it didn’t address the problem for her. She explained that voting for new members meant endorsing the existing ones also.,

“I’m not going to vote to keep that [paedophile] on … I can’t go back to my constituency and say, yeah, I support that.”

Given that Andrew was caught in another lie about cutting his contact with Epstein in 2010, when in fact he appeared to have continued ‘friendly’ communication much later than that.

While King Charles has been trying to keep the Andrew scandals at bay, the monarch may now be forced into taking a strict action before the UK parliament stirs chaos during his reign.