Kate Middleton shares rare update after major Palace shake up

Kate Middleton shares rare update after major Kensington Palace shake up

Kate Middleton had a busy weekend as she launched a powerful project to a cause that she holds close to her heart.

The Princess of Wales – who is mum to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – has been a key player to put a focus on the early years of children, from aged 0 to 5 years.

The future Queen, who implemented new orders for her future engagements, penned meaningful and heartfelt foreword for The Shaping Us Framework.

The launch came after a major shake-up at Kensington Palace as it was given new protocols about the details that would be released about the Princess’ royal events, especially her wardrobe and style details.

According to a palace source cited by the Sunday Times, Kate wants that “focus to be on the really important issues – the people and the causes she is spotlighting” rather than her outfits.

After achieving a milestone moment in her tenure as Princess of Wales so far, an insider shared how Kate has been feeling about the future of the initiative.

“The Princess is excited to be shining a light on the importance of early childhood and the work of the centre,” a royal source told Hello!

Prince William’s wife founded the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 and whose work she is passionate about. Despite her nine-month long cancer battle last month, Kate appears ready to what it takes to lead her passion project forward.