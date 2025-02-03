Charli XCX wins first Grammy Award for ‘Brat’

Charli XCX is now a Grammy-winning star

Charli XCX received her first Grammy at the 67th Awards Ceremony.

The 32-year-old popstar won the award for her hit album Brat, in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

The Apple hitmaker surpassed Four Tet, Justice, Kaytranada, and Zedd, who were also nominated in the same category.

The first award could be just one of many that Charli takes home this year, since the songstress was nominated in eight categories for her sensational pop album.

Other than her winning category, she is up for Album of the Year for Brat, Best Dance Pop Recording for Von Dutch, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Guess with Billie Eilish, Best Pop Solo Performance for Apple, and, 360, for Best Music Video and Record of the Year.

This award marks Charli’s first ever Grammy, as she was nominated twice for her Iggy Azalea collaboration, Fancy, in 2015, but did not end up winning wither.

Previously discussing her nomination, Charli told W Magazine, “My vibe is just wanting to have a good time. Let’s be real, I wasn’t even on the Grammys’ radar last year, so it’s not something I ever expected. The thing is, wherever I am becomes fun anyway, so I’m sure I’ll figure it out.”