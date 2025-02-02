Zendaya admits being 'shy' and lacking 'confidence'as a kid

'Euphoria' famed actress is engaged to Tom Holland, reports

Singer and actor Zendaya, who widely known as an international sensation today, admitted that she was quite shy as a kid.

The Spider-Man actress opened that she also lacked confidence back then. As soon as, she started auditioning for TV and films, Zendaya felt a change in her personality.

The auditions developed a sense of self in her and helped her gain confidence.

In conversation to a publication, the Euphoria famed star added: "I was a shy kid, and I gained confidence and a sense of self when I started to audition.”

The 28-year-old shared that she used to create her own little outfits, do her makeup and fall into different characters to break that shell.

"I'd create my own little outfits, do my own hair and makeup. Falling into different characters helped me get out of my shell”, Zendaya added.

The American actress also opened that she was not only shy but also had the pressure of being extremely tall. But that is something she can’t complain as her mother has also been six-feet-four since she was 16.

The Dune actress told W magazine: “Not as tall as my mom, though. She's been six-feet-four since she was 16, so I have nothing to complain about."

Zendaya is reportedly engaged to Spider-Man: Homecoming actor and longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland.