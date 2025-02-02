Liam Payne to get special tribute at Grammy Awards, confirms producer

Ben Winston remembers Liam Payne while working on 'Memoriam section' of the show

Grammys producer Ben Winston, who was a close friend to late singer Liam Payne, personally spoke about the pop star while putting together the ‘Memoriam section’ of the show.

Winston admitted that it was quite heartbreaking picking out Payne’s clips to include in the tribute list among other musicians who passed away last year.

While addressing the Teardrops singer’s tragic demise, the producer also confirmed that there will be no One Direction performance at the Grammys.

"It is a very difficult time. Losing Liam was very, very tough. No doubt about it. But, no, there will be no One Direction performance”, stated Ben.

The producer admitted that the 31-year-old was a the most wonderful and beautiful boy and of course he will be remembered at the big even in the ‘Memoriam’.

He further told The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre column: “Seeing him up on that screen is not something that I would ever have imagined. It is extra sad for people — not just me who loved Liam, but for many."

Ben has had a nice equation with Liam and One Direction boys as he worked with them on some music videos for songs like You & I, Midnight Memories and Night Changes.

The former band member died tragically on October 16 in Argentina.