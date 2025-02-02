André 3000 to ditch Grammys 2025 after surprising nomination

André 3000 has decided to ditch the Grammys 2025 despite receiving surprising nominations.

On Saturday, February 1, the 49-year-old performer shared a post on Instagram to inform fans about his decision to back out from the star-studded awards night.

"Unfortunately, I’m not able to attend the GRAMMYs tomorrow but some of the New Blue Sun musicians, friends and supporters will be in attendance," he wrote in his social media post without disclosing any reason.

Andre 3000, whose real name is André Lauren Benjamin, earned three nominations for New Blue Sun. The categories include album of the year, best alternative jazz album, and best instrumental composition.

"Our album was conceived and recorded in Los Angeles with the spirit of openness and creative collaboration," he continued. "We hope that the rebound of Los Angeles is swift and renewing."

He echoed the sentiments of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which is not only about celebrating the artists but also about raising funds to support relief efforts in L.A. following the catastrophic wildfires.

"Congrats to all the musicians and collaborators being acknowledged," the American rapper added before signing off with, "Keep Playing, A. 3000."

Notably, Andre 3000’s New Blue Sun will be competing for the most coveted award of the night, Album of the Year, with Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, Charlie XCX’s BRAT, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4, Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

The former OutKast member previously told The New York Times about his reaction to his Album of the Year nominations.

"We were trying to be nominated in some type of way for alternative jazz or ambient, possibly," he recalled. "But I was totally surprised by this. So yeah, it was super, super, super duper cool."

Despite his excitement over the Grammys 2025 nominations, Andre 3000 has backed out from the ceremony a night before the prestigious awards show.