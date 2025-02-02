‘He-Man’ co-stars mourn voice actor John Erwin’s death

He-Man passed away in December 2024

He-Man voice star John Erwin died at the age of 88, leaving his fans and fellows devastated.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe co-stars Melendy Britt and Alan Oppenheimer paid emotional tributes to the late artist, who died on December 20, 2024,

On January 31, after Erwin’s PR company announced his death, the American actress took to her Facebook account to post a letter for her late on-screen brother.

"Aide from being friends in real life, for 40 years, we had been a team," she began. "We were He-Man and She-Ra. To have 'my brother' pass on is a tremendous sorrow even though I know life is not infinite.”

Britt, who voiced He-Man's sister She-Ra, described Erwin as a “special quiety man,” adding that they share a “very special relationship in those roles as twin brother and sister.”

Throughout the lengthy note, she addressed Erwin and poured her heart out before signing off with, “He Man and She Ra forever.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer, who voiced He-Man’s arch-nemesis Skeletor, honoured Erwin in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Working with John Erwin was a ballad of irreverence, professionalism, and surprise… Surprise of how many life stories he had: he was a series actor, writer, performer of commercials, musician, painter, and an all-around lovely gentleman, an indelible addition to my life," he raved.

Erwin voiced He-Man in all 130 episodes of the Filmation series, Britt's spinoff series She-Ra: Princess of Power, and various specials.

He was famous for voicing 9 Lives Cat Food mascot, Morris the Cat.