Kate Middleton gives new orders to Kensington Palace for future events

Kate Middleton is causing a major shake up in the Palace as she broke the key tradition which would leave the royal fans a little upset.

The Princess of Wales has been known for her sartorial choices and for making a meaningful statement for key events via her style. However, it appears that that Kate no longer want focus on her fashion.

Kensington Palace is seemingly given new orders by the future queen for the upcoming engagements as she gradually returns to her normal public duties following her cancer battle last year.

According to a palace source cited by The Sunday Times, Kensington Palace will no longer reveal Kate’s outfit details for engagements.

“There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the Princess is wearing, the insider explained. “She wants the focus to be on the really important issues – the people and the causes she is spotlighting.”

The sourced noted that while there will “always be an appreciation of what the Princess is wearing” but there is no need to “officially” reveal the details of what Kare is wearing.

“The style is there but it’s about the substance,” the source said.

The tradition appears to be a break from old customs as Buckingham Palace also used to issue updates about the late Queen Elizabeth's attire for events.

Although, it is understood that if Kate were to wear significant outfits or jewellery for more important family and state events, there would be details divulged to the public but not for every engagement.